Live Updates: Shiv Sena-Led Government In Maharashtra Soon, Says Sanjay Raut

Deadlock over Maharashtra government formation continues with no signs of an early resolution after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said he discussed the Maharashtra political situation with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi but not government formation or any common minimum agenda. Sharad Pawar held a 45-minute meeting with Sonia Gandhi at her home in Delhi on Monday evening.

"We have to sort out some more issues, we have not discussed forming an alliance with any party yet," Sharad Pawar said after the meet.

The NCP chief also rubbished speculation that he had left the door open for a tie-up with the BJP; the BJP won 105 seats in the Maharashtra polls and scored a comfortable majority with the Shiv Sena (56), which has since walked out of their alliance after a bitter power tussle. The NCP, with 54, is only two seats behind the Sena.

A day after meeting Sharad Pawar, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that a strong and stable government led by his party will be formed in Maharashtra soon.

