The governor had invited the BJP to form a government amid a tussle with its ally Shiv Sena

After the BJP said it did not have the numbers to stake claim of the government, the state Governor has invited the Shiv Sena, which is the second largest party, to form the government in the state.

The Sena, which has 56 MLAs in the 288-member House after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 pm today to stake the claim.

While Shiv Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

Here are the LIVE Updates of government formation in Maharashtra: