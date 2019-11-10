Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Aaditya Thackeray Spends Night With MLAs At Mumbai Resort

The core group of BJP is set to meet in Maharashtra a day after the party was invited by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form government in the state.

The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the leader of elected members of the single largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra," the Governor's office said in a statement on Saturday.

"Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on 21st October and the results were declared on 24th October. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form the government," it said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to resolve their disagreements over power-sharing in the state which has brought the three-decades old alliance between the two parties on edge.

The Shiv Sena has put all its MLAs at a resort at Madh Island in suburban Mumbai. The party led by Uddhav Thackeray says it wants to stop any attempt by the BJP to poach its MLAs.

Here are the live updates on government formation in Maharashtra: