Maharashtra Government Doubles Minimum Wages For Workers

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday doubled the minimum wages of workers employed in shops and establishments across the state.

Talking to reporters, Labour Minister Sanjay Kute said the decision will benefit nearly one crore workers employed in 10 lakh shops and establishments in the state in 67 different types of employment.

"As per clause III of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the minimum wages are revised after every five years. However, they were not revised in the last nine years due to technical reasons," he said.

According to him, in all the municipal corporation limits and in the industrial areas within 20 kms distance of the civic bodies' jurisdiction, skilled workers will get Rs 11,632 minimum wages as against the existing Rs 5,800. Semi-skilled workers will get Rs 10,021 as against Rs 5,000, he said.

In the municipal council limits, skilled workers will get Rs 11,036 as against Rs 5,500, while semi-skilled workers will get Rs 9,425 as against the existing Rs 4,700, he said.

In the rest of the state (excluding areas under municipal corporation and council), the skilled workers will get Rs 10,440 as against Rs 5,200 and the unskilled ones will get Rs 8,828 as against Rs 4,400, Mr Kute said.

"The decision comes into effect from today (July 24)," he added.

Raghunath Kuchik was appointed as the president of the Maharashtra Minimum Wages Advisory Board on November 11, 2018 and the wage hike was carried out as per the recommendations made by the board.

