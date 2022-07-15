'Because Ajit Pawar Managed Economy Well...': Sharad Pawar's Party On Fuel Price Cut

Maharashtra on Wednesday announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government could reduce the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel because previous finance minister Ajit Pawar kept the state's economy in a good shape, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shinde announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the BJP-led government at the Centre has been increasing the price of LPG cylinders and the GST on essential commodities while making a show of giving relief elsewhere.

"The government could reduce VAT on fuels because (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar, when he was finance minister in the previous MVA government, kept the state's coffers safe," he said.

