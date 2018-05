Maharashtra government has directed officials to use Marathi language for official communication.

The Maharashtra government has directed the officials and employees of all its departments to use Marathi language for official communication.A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect was issued yesterday.As per the GR, the employees and officials need to use Marathi for the purpose of communication. "Each office will have a Vigilance Officer, who will keep a check on whether Marathi is being used or not," it said."If anybody is found not following the order, then the official concerned may face actions like denial of promotion or no salary hike for one year," the GR added.