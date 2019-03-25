Gangsters Fire At Toll Plaza Staff After Argument In Maharashtra

Anewadi toll plaza is around 18 kilometres from Satara and over 90 kilometres from Pune.

A group of criminals fired four rounds from two pistols at staff manning a toll plaza on the Satara-Pune Highway in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 1 am at Anewadi toll plaza, when the criminals, travelling in a Maruti Swift car, picked up a quarrel after being asked to pay toll, said an official.

"On being asked to pay the toll, an altercation took place. The driver waited for two more cars, carrying his accomplices, to arrive. Once they came, ten men attacked toll plaza staff and fired four rounds from two pistols. No one sustained bullet injuries," the official informed.

A stone thrown at a toll booth staff, identified as Vishal Raje (30), left him injured, he added.

He said CCTV footage of the incident revealed that the criminals were part of the Balu Chorghe gang active in Pune and surrounding areas.

"We have registered a case. Two empty and two live bullets have been recovered from the spot," the official said.

