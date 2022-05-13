Maharashtra Father-Son Duo Steal 34,09,901 Units Power Worth Rs 5.93 Crore

Chandrakant Bhambre and his son have been booked under various provisions. (Representational)

A father-son duo has been booked for alleged electricity theft of Rs 5.93 crore in Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The irregularity came to light after a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a stone crushing unit in Falegaon on May 5, he said.

"Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering the meter readings. The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth Rs 5.93 crore," he said.

Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin have been booked under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police station official informed.