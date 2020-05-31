Maharashtra Eases Rules In 'Mission Begin Again', Lockdown Till June 30

Maharashtra is the worst-hit coronavirus state in the country.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases, has drawn up a detailed plan for easing of restrictions that would begin on June 3 and would unfold in three phases till June 8. The "Mission Begin Again", as the government dubbed it, gave guidelines that start with morning exercises and continue till night curfew. The government, however, made it clear that these rules will operate only in non-containment zones, which have minimum cases of coronavirus.

The guidelines came a day after the Centre announced the fifth phase of lockdown, which will continue till June end. This time, the Centre has given a phased plan to open up the economy and public life.

Under the new rules, the Maharashtra government has allowed outdoor activities like cycling,jogging, walking and running in public areas in the neighbourhood.

Self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, and others will be allowed to ply their trade.

All governmnet will be able to function on 15 per cent strength, the government also said as part of the phase 1 of the "Mission Begin Again" which comes into effect on June 3.