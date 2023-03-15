Maharashtra Ex-Minister Joins Shinde Camp, Big Setback For Team Thackeray

Deepak Sawant joined the Sena in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

In a setback to Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant on Wednesday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Mr Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was a cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government.

He was dropped from the cabinet and denied a ticket for the legislative council election by Uddhav Thackeray in 2018.

