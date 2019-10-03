Maharashtra Elections 2019: NCP Releases Second List Of Candidates

NCP is contesting the election to the 288-member Assembly in alliance with the Congress.

The NCP on Thursday released its second list of 20 candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's son Pankaj and former state minister Dharmarao Baba Atram figure in the list.

Pankaj Bhujbal will contest from Nandgaon constituency in Nashik district, while Atram will contest from Aheri in Gadchiroli district.

The list also includes three women candidates -- Dipika Chavan (from Baglan seat), Saroj Ahire (Devlali) and Sulakshana Shilwant (Pimpri).

The Sharad Pawar-led party has named 97 candidates for the election so far.

Its first consolidated list of 77 candidates, released Wednesday, included the names of senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

The NCP and Congress have announced that they will contest 125 seats each and the rest will be shared by other allies.

