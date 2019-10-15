Maharashtra Election 2019: Only 46 Women From 4 Main Parties Contesting Maharashtra Polls

BJP-Shiv Sena combine and the opposition Congress-NCP alliance have fielded 46 women (Representational)

As many as 150 women are contesting the assembly elections in Maharashtra and less than a third of them are from the four main political parties.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine and the opposition Congress-NCP alliance have fielded 46 women candidates for the October 21 election to the 288-member house.

The overall number of women candidates too is dismal, considering they account for only 4.6 per cent of the total 3,239 candidates contesting the elections.

The BJP has fielded the highest number of women, at 17, including ten who are sitting MLAs. Its ally the Shiv Sena has fielded seven.

Congress has fielded 14 women while Sharad Pawar's NCP has given tickets to eight women.

In 2014, there were 277 women among 4,119 candidates. Only twenty women had won and entered the assembly then.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.