Maharashtra Election 2019: Will Establish New Industrial Area In Pune, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said a new industrial area will be established in Pune after the ruling alliance gets re-elected.

Speaking at a poll rally in Maharashtra's Bhor seat, he said the state government was committed to generating employment, adding that the effort to create skilled manpower also needed a change in the education system.

Pune and adjoining regions are among the country's premier economic zones with huge automobile manufacturing bases, food product firms and IT clusters.

Speaking on being the first from the Thackeray family to contest polls, Mr Thackeray said it was a "big decision'' for him.

He said the Shiv Sena's manifesto aimed at creating a new Maharashtra.

Maharashtra polls are slated for October 21 while results will be declared on October 24.

