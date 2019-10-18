Maharashtra Election 2019: Will Establish New Industrial Area In Pune, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Election 2019: Pune and adjoining regions are among the country's premier economic zones with huge automobile manufacturing bases, food product firms and IT clusters.

Updated: October 18, 2019 23:20 IST
Maharashtra Polls: Aaditya Thackeray said the Shiv Sena's manifesto aimed at creating a new Maharashtra


Pune, Maharashtra: 

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said a new industrial area will be established in Pune after the ruling alliance gets re-elected.

Speaking at a poll rally in Maharashtra's Bhor seat, he said the state government was committed to generating employment, adding that the effort to create skilled manpower also needed a change in the education system.

Speaking on being the first from the Thackeray family to contest polls, Mr Thackeray said it was a "big decision'' for him.

He said the Shiv Sena's manifesto aimed at creating a new Maharashtra.

Maharashtra polls are slated for October 21 while results will be declared on October 24.



