Maharashtra Doctor Loses Rs 1.92 Lakh In Online Fraud While Buying Cosmetics

The woman allegedly lost Rs 1.92 lakh in six transactions, the official said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old doctor from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost more than Rs 1.9 lakh to cyber fraudsters while buying cosmetics on an online application, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the Naupada police on Sunday registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The complainant placed an order for cosmetics on an application on July 22 and received a call and message about an offer, he said.

The caller informed the complainant that she was eligible to receive a gift on her purchase if she carried out a transaction online, he said.

The woman allegedly lost Rs 1.92 lakh in six transactions through various e-wallets, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)