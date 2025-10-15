Maharashtra Doctor Loses Over Rs 7 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

A senior doctor in Maharashtra has been conned of over Rs 7 crore in a 'digital arrest' scam.

The doctor filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in the state's Ahilyanagar on Monday, narrating how the cybercriminals sent him fake documents in the name of the Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and police officials to coerce him into transferring the money.

The doctor received repeated WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers between September 7 and October 10. In one of the calls, the suspects claimed that cases of illegal advertising, obscenity, and harassment had been filed against the doctor and went on to 'interrogate' him.

They then impersonated a police officer and a judge and declared that the doctor was under 'digital arrest'.

"You are under house arrest, and we are monitoring your every move. Your account contains black money. You could be arrested, and your children's future will be ruined," they threatened.

The fraudsters even sent forged orders, notices, and IDs in the names of the Supreme Court and central investigating agencies to gain the doctor's trust.

Under pressure, the doctor transferred Rs 7.17 crore to various accounts.

After the ordeal, he spoke to a few people and grew suspicious of the transactions. Upon verifying the documents, he realised they were fake and immediately approached the cyber police to file a complaint.

The doctor listed multiple cellphone numbers and accounts in his complaint and the police have registered a case against several unknown individuals. The Cyber Crime Branch is investigating and tracking the numbers and accounts used by the accused.