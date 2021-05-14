Maharashtra Daily Covid Cases Drop Below 40,000 For First Time Since March 31

Maharashtra now has 5,19,254 active coronavirus cases. (File)

Maharashtra on Friday reported 39,923 new COVID-19 cases and 695 deaths, the state health department said.

The number of new infections dipped below 40,000 for the first time since March 31 when 39,544 cases had been recorded. On Thursday, the daily case count was 42,582.

The state's caseload now is 53,09,215, while the death count has reached 79,552.

Of 695 fatalities reported on Friday, 311 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 142 last week and the rest before the last week but were added to the tally now.

Once again, recoveries outnumbered new cases as 53,249 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 47,07,980, the health department said.

Maharashtra now has 5,19,254 active cases. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 88.68 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.50 per cent. The case positivity rate (percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for COVID-19) was 17.35 per cent, the department

said.

There are 34,82,425 people in home quarantine and 28,312 in institutional quarantine in the state.

Mumbai city registered 1,660 new cases as per the state government's data, taking its tally to 6,84,845, while its fatality count rose to 14,102 with 62 deaths.

The larger Mumbai administrative division which includes the city and its satellite towns reported 5,138 fresh coronavirus cases and 156 deaths.

Twenty-five deaths were reported in Thane district followed by 19 in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area and 16 in Raigad district.

The Nashik division reported 6,932 new cases and 82 deaths. Majority of new infections were reported from Nashik district (1,395) and Ahmednagar district (2,958).

Out of 82 fatalities in the Nashik division, Nandurbar reported 19 deaths followed by 18 in Nashik city and 17 in rural parts of Nashik. Ahmednagar district reported 12 deaths.

With 10,401 new cases, Pune division reported highest spike in cases in all the divisions. It also reported 115 deaths.

Pune rural area accounted for 3,172 cases. Other districts and main cities in the division also reported cases in four digits -- 1,939 in Pune city, 1,044 in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, 2,070 in Solapur rural and 2,048 in Satara district.

Out of 115 deaths in the division, 59 alone were reported from Solapur rural, 21 from Pune rural, and 13 each from Solapur city and Satara district.

The Kolhapur division reported 4,260 new cases and 53 deaths. Kolhapur and Sangli districts contributed 1,211 and 1,227 new cases.

Out of 53 fatalities in the Kolhapur division, 20 occurred in Ratnagiri while 10 in Sangli.

The Aurangabad division added 2,571 cases, while 40 patients succumbed to the infection. Aurangabad rural reported death of 18 people while Hingoli district recorded 12 deaths.

The Latur division added 2,446 COVID-19 cases of which 1,102 came from the Beed district alone.

Out of 75 deaths in the Latur division, 37 were reported from Beed,14 from Latur and 10 from Nanded district. The Akola division reported 4,225 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,152 in Buldhana district.

Also, 56 deaths were reported in the division of which 19 were recorded in Amarawati district while Buldhana and Washim recorded 13 and 10 deaths.

The Nagpur division's caseload went up by 3,950, including 1,352 cases in Nagpur city and 767 in rural Nagpur.

Nagpur city accounted for 54 of the 118 deaths in the division, while other major contributors included Nagpur district (20), Chandrapur district (18) and Gondia district (14).

With 2,50,784 fresh coronavirus tests, the tally of tests conducted so far rose to 3,06,02,140.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 53,09,215; new cases 39,923; death count 79,552; discharged 47,07,980; active cases: 5,19,254; people tested so far 3,06,02,140.

