Maharashtra on Thursday reported 583 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its total past the 10,000-mark. The state tally now stands at 10, 490; Mumbai being its biggest contributor with 7,061 cases.

According to the state government data, total deaths in the state crossed the 450-mark. Mumbai, the worst hit city in the country, has so far reported 290 deaths. Pune has the second highest numbers in the state with 1,379 coronavirus cases, including over 80 deaths.