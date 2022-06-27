Sena Rebels 'Instigating Internal Disorder': 7 Citizens File Petition

The plea was filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane

A public interest litigation or PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday against Eknath Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs for causing a "political turmoil" and instigating an internal disorder in the Maharashtra government.

The PIL, filed by a group of seven citizens, sought action against the rebel leaders for the "omission of duties and moral wrongs committed, leading to disrespect towards the public rights and good governance".

The plea, filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, urged the court to direct the rebel leaders to return to the state and resume their duties.

The petition also sought a direction to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to submit a detailed plan of assurance, detailing the process of governance in the absence of several of its ministers.

Eknath Shinde claims he has the support of around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, enough to claim in the assembly that his group is the real Sena.