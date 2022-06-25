Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Rebel Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray said those who want to leave Shiv Sena can do so and communicate directly with Shiv Sainiks and mid-level functionaries

The crisis showed no signs of heading towards a resolution

New Delhi:

Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head-on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers as he slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde and also tore into the BJP, saying it wants to "finish off" his outfit and does not want to share its Hindu votebank.

As the four-day-old political crisis, triggered due to a revolt by a group of Sena MLAs led by cabinet minister Shinde, showed no signs of heading towards a resolution, Thackeray upped the ante and said those who want to leave can do so and communicated directly with Shiv Sainiks and mid-level functionaries, and also met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is the second-largest constituent in the ruling MVA alliance.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:

Jun 25, 2022 08:42 (IST)
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Amid Shiv Sena vs Sena Tussle, Uddhav Thackeray's Big Meeting Today: 10 Facts
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reduced to a minority within the Shiv Sena, the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray, has called a national executive meeting today after rebellion by his minister Eknath Shinde.
Jun 25, 2022 08:15 (IST)
"Those Who Want Can Leave, Will Create A New Shiv Sena": Uddhav Thackeray

Striking a defiant note, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday night dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the BJP to try and take away the Shiv Sena cadre and those who vote for the party, and also accused the BJP of trying to finish off the Sena. Read More
