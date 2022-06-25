Shiv Sena Revolt: 5 Moves Rebel Eknath Shinde May Make Next

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has sought disqualification of 16 rebels, including Eknath Shinde, for not attending the legislature party meeting on Wednesday. If the disqualification goes through, Mr Shinde will lose his legislator post and all his efforts will be undone. He will, however, have the option to move court but that will be a long drawn-out process.

The other option before Mr Shinde is to write to the Governor and press for a no-trust vote, said Dr Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of Maharashtra Assembly. But there is an obstacle. Under the anti-defection law, the Shinde faction will need to merge with some party with two-thirds of the number of MLAs of Sena.

If they merge with the BJP, their claims for Sena founder Bal Thackeray's legacy will crumble and their political future endangered. They may also try to merge with Independent MLA Bacchu Kudu's Prahar Janshakti Party -- two MLAs with allegiance to party are now with the Shinde camp.

If the Shinde faction wants to take the reins of Sena from Mr Thackeray, it will need to approach the Election Commission and wrest control of the party symbol. Team Thackeray has stressed that the party's constitution won't allow this and that they still have the support of grassroots leaders.