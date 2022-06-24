Maharashtra Crisis Live Updates: Rebel Minister Claims Support Of 50 MLAs

Maharashtra crisis: Rebel minister Eknath Shinde's total strength is now 42.

The political turmoil in Maharashtra continues with the rebellion growing stronger against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The latest developments suggest rebel leader Eknath Shinde has reached the critical number of MLAs, 37, required to split the party in the assembly without falling foul of the anti-defection law. His total strength is now 42.

However, speaking to NDTV this morning, he claimed more than 50 MLAs are supporting him, including 40 from the Sena. Mr Shinde earlier asserted that the Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in Maharashtra is "unnatural", and that it should restore its alliance with the BJP.

Here are the Live Updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis:

Jun 24, 2022 09:55 (IST) Live Updates: Sharad Pawar Being Threatened By Union Minister, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today alleged that Maharashtra alliance leader Sharad Pawar had been threatened by a Union Minister. Do Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah condone such threats by their minister, Mr Raut questioned. "He is the son of Maharashtra. They are threatening him. Modi ji, Amit Shah, have you heard? Your minister is threatening Sharad Pawar - do you support such threats? Maharashtra wants to know," said Mr Raut.

Jun 24, 2022 09:50 (IST) Live: Disqualification Notices For Rebel MLAs To Be Issued Today, Say Sources

Notices to the rebel MLAs, against whom disqualification pleas have been filed, will be issued today, said sources. Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs are preparing to move Supreme Court once the notices are issued on the disqualification pleas. The Eknath Shinde camp will also move the Election Commission, staking claim for the party and the symbol, said sources.

