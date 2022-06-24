'Left Bungalow, Not My Resolve': Uddhav Thackeray's 5 Top Quotes

"Despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official bungalow, but not my resolve".

"How far can you go without using the names of Shiv Sena and Thackeray. You can take away the flowers, the fruit and the stems of trees but you can't destroy the roots."

"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me."

"My body was aching, from my head and neck to my feet. Some people thought I would not recover... My eyes were not opening, but I didn't care about myself. I am not into power games."