Aaditya Thackeray Stepped Out At Midnight. This Happened Next

Maharashtra crisis: Aaditya Thackeray said Uddhav Thackeray's health was fine.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray stepped out of his home past midnight amid a worsening scenario for the Shiv Sena with the rebellion against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray getting stronger by the day.

The Thackerays shifted to their family home 'Matoshree' from the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' on Wednesday, as minister Eknath Shinde, leading the mega revolt while camping in BJP-ruled Assam, threatens to split the party and claim its leadership.

#MaharashtraCrisis | State Minister Aaditya Thackeray came out of 'Matoshree', the family residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, at midnight to interact with the media.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/scaDBbs2Fb — NDTV (@ndtv) June 24, 2022

In a rather hearty conversation, Aaditya Thackeray was heard asking the journalist if they had their meal. Voices could be heard telling the journalists to turn off their cameras as the minister told them he's not there to give any statement.

He further said Uddhav Thackeray's health was fine, on being asked about the Chief Minister who is down with Covid.

Aaditya Thackeray's midnight chat with the journalists comes amid a mega revolt in the Shiv Sena, which is threating to topple the Maharashtra government led by Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The Eknath Shinde camp has asserted that Sena's alliance with NCP and Congress is "unnatural", and that it should restore its alliance with the BJP.

Mr Shinde, 58, has reached the critical number of MLAs, 37, required to split the party in the assembly without falling foul of the anti-defection law. His total strength is now 42.

Speaking to NDTV this morning, the rebel minister claimed the support of over 50 MLAs, including nearly 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena legislators.