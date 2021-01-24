Maharashtra Cops Find Rs 2.5 Valuables Left By Woman In Auto-Rickshaw

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area and identified the auto-rickshaw. (Representational)

Police have found a woman's bag containing valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh which she left in an auto-rickshaw last month here in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The woman was on way to a marriage function on December 11 when she forgot her bag, containing jewellery and clothes, in the vehicle in Bhayander town of Thane.

Her husband later lodged a police complaint.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area and identified the auto-rickshaw.

They also learnt that the vehicle's driver recently went to his native village in Uttar Pradesh and came back on January 11, a release from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate said.

The police arrested the driver and took him to his native place from where the valuables were recovered on Friday, the release said.

A non-cognisable offence was registered against the driver under Indian Penal Code Section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), the police added.

