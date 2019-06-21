Maharashtra Cop Suspended Over Gadchiroli Maoist Attack

As many as 15 policemen and the private vehicle's driver were killed in the blast. (File)

The Maharashtra government on Friday suspended a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gadchiroli district for not following the standard procedures that led to the May 1 Maoist attack in the district, leaving 15 policemen dead.

The suspension of Shailesh Kale, SDPO of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district, was announced in the Legislative Council by Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Home.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed in this case which led to the Maoist attack, he said.

Shailesh Kale had apparently ordered his staff to travel to a location in the Maoist-affected district. On way to the spot, the police personnel, who were travelling in a private vehicle, came under attack from Maoists.

As many as 15 policemen and the private vehicle's driver were killed when Maoists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Kesarkar made the announcement about Kale's suspension after Prakash Gajbhiye (Congress) raised the issue of Maoist menace through a calling attention.

"We have found that standard operating procedures were not followed. There are laid down procedures and none of it was followed. We will suspend the official today itself," the minister said in the House.