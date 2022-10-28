Maharashtra Congress's Ashok Chavan Rejects Speculation Of Leaving Party

Ashok Chavan himself said he need not give any explanation to such questions. (File)

Speculation about senior leader Ashok Chavan leaving the Congress was being created to muddle the situation for the party in Maharashtra, state unit chief Nana Patole said on Friday.

Incidentally, Ashok Chavan himself said he need not give any explanation to such questions (of his leaving the party).

"The people of Nanded have showered love since the time of Shankarrao Chavan (his father and former Maharashtra CM as well as former Union finance and home minister). These bind with the Congress," Ashok Chavan said.

Nana Patole, senior colleague Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan were in Nanded to inaugurate the party's office for the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"An environment is being created that Ashok Chavan will leave the party. We have to answer this everyday. This is to muddle the situation for the Congress in Maharashtra. We have faith Ashok Chavan will not leave the party," Nana Patole said.

Balasaheb Thorat also said Ashok Chavan was troubled by such speculation, adding that the former chief minister's personality was needed to build and strengthen the party.

