Maharashtra Boy, 8, Missing Since Feb 11 Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder

His body was found in a well on a farm, the police said.

A boy who was missing since February 11 from his home in Latur in Maharashtra was found dead in a well on Friday morning, a police official said.

Deepak Bande (8) was missing from Chincholi Ballalnath village in Latur tehsil after which a kidnapping case was registered in Gategaon police station on February 12, Sub Inspector Nandkishore Kamble said.

"His body was found in a well on a farm in the morning. We have registered a case of accidental death. We are probing allegations by his parents that he was murdered," the official said.

