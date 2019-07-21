Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde Absent From Maharashtra BJP Executive Meet

Nitin Gadkari was scheduled the address the gathering. (File Photo)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Women and Children Development minister Pankaja Munde were absent today from the executive meeting of the state unit of the BJP.

BJP working president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrakant Patil attended the meeting.

Ms Munde was scheduled to move a political resolution along with state Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Mr Mungantiwar was present for the meeting despite being unwell for the past three days, Mr Patil said.

"He shouldn't have strained himself but he still attended to move the political resolution," he said.

He informed that Ms Munde could not attend as she was travelling abroad for her son's college admission, while Mr Gadkari, who was scheduled the address the gathering, had an important meeting.

The state executive meeting is being held to prepare for Assembly elections slated for later this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.