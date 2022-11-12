Maharashtra BJP Chief's Sharad Pawar Does 'Black Magic' Remark Sparks Row

A Nationalist Congress Party leader on Saturday submitted a complaint with Thane police against Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the latter's alleged statement dubbing Sharad Pawar as a practitioner of black magic.

Mr Bawankule, during a media interaction in Satara on Friday, reportedly said Mr Pawar does "black magic" on anyone under his influence.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, in his complaint to Khadakpada police station, sought the registration of a case under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Copies of the complaint letter were made available to the media by Mr Tapase.

A police official said they had received a complaint but no case had been registered as yet.

