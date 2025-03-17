"Will Protect Aurangzeb's Grave But Not Allow Glorification": D Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government will protect Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar but will allow the Mughal king's glorification, amid repeated calls and protests for the removal of the grave by fringe outfits.

Speaking in the state legislative assembly, Mr Fadnavis said: "We will protect Aurangzeb's grave but not allow his or the site's glorification. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's temple will be glorified, not Aurangzeb's grave."

Aurangzeb is remembered in Maharashtra for his battles with the Marathas, who resisted his expansionist ambitions. Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji, was captured, tortured, and executed on his orders.

"It is unfortunate that we have to protect Aurangzeb's tomb since it was declared a protected site by the Archaeological Survey of India 50 years ago. As a result, it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to protect it. Aurangzeb killed thousands of our people but we have to protect his grave. However, I promise that no matter what happens, I will not allow Aurangzeb's grave to be glorified. I will crush the idea of glorifying Aurangzeb," Mr Fadnavis told the House.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's remarks came amid protests seeking the removal of the protected site in Khuldabad, by various fringe outfits across the state.

Organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have decided to submit a memorandum to the state government on Monday, urging legal action to remove the grave. The outfits have warned of 'karseva' and statewide protests if the demand is not met.

BJP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of the Maratha king, has also sought the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

On March 10, Mr Fadnavis had backed the call for the removal of the tomb but said it had to be done under the purview of the law as the previous Congress regime had put the site under the ASI's protection.

The controversy over Aurangzeb erupted last month after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi praised the Mughal emperor, saying that during the latter's time, India was called "Sone ki Chidiya". The SP legislator, who is also the president of the party's state unit, was speaking during the first day of the budget session in the assembly when he also called Aurangzeb a "good administrator".

Mr Azmi was subsequently suspended from the legislative assembly till the end of the budget session for his remarks that were criticised by members of both the ruling and opposition parties.

Later, Mr Azmi said his statements were misinterpreted. "Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments," he said.

However, several cases were filed against Mr Azmi, with Mr Fadnavis saying the SP legislator will "100% be put in jail".

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Mr Azmi a "traitor". "Praising Aurangzeb as a good administrator is a great sin. It is not enough to condemn such a statement. A case of sedition should be registered against Abu Azmi... He should apologise," he said.

Mr Shinde later led the attack on Mr Azmi in the legislative council and the assembly. "Mr Azmi is purposely insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji's Maharaj's bravery and Aurangzeb's cruelty will give goosebumps to people," he said.

The opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray also criticised Mr Azmi's remarks and slammed SP national president Akhilesh Yadav for supporting his colleague.

"Let him object if he wants to. The entire Maharashtra has raised an objection against him. If he wants, he should make him contest from there (UP). He does not know the truth," he said.

Mr Yadav had criticised the suspension of Mr Azmi, alleging that ideological influence on such actions undermines democratic values.



Meanwhile, state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday hit out at the state government for "diverting attention from real issues".

"By removing Aurangzeb's grave, will the farmers' problems be solved? Will lakhs of people get jobs if Aurangzeb's tomb is discussed? There are some ministers who are instigating the people. These ministers rose to power by taking oath by the Constitution.," Mr Sapkal said.

"The entire history of Shivaji Maharaj is connected to this grave. When after 200 or 500 years, Shivaji Maharaj's name will be mentioned, the tomb will also be mentioned. Therefore, whatever is related to Shivaji Maharaj should be preserved," he added.

On comparing Mr Fadnavis to Aurangzeb, the Congress leader told reporters: "I did not say anything wrong. I will not withdraw my statement."

On Sunday, Mr Sapkal said that Mr Fadnavis is as "cruel" as the Mughal emperor. "Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. Aurangzeb put his own father in jail. Also, Aurangzeb always took the help of religion. "Today, Devendra Fadnavis is equally cruel. He always takes the help of religion. Therefore, the administration of Aurangzeb and Devendra Fadnavis is the same," he said.

The BJP termed Mr Sapkal's statement "extremely childish".