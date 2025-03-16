Maharashtra Congress Chief's "Aurangzeb" Swipe At D Fadnavis Triggers Row

The controversy over Aurangzeb continues in Maharashtra, with the new state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal using it as a pejorative for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mr Sakpal alleged that Mr Fadnavis is as "cruel" as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The BJP said the Congress is insulting the identity of Maharashtra.

"Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. Aurangzeb put his own father in jail. Also, Aurangzeb always took the help of religion," Mr Sakpal said.

"Today Devendra Fadnavis is equally cruel. He always takes the help of religion. Therefore, the administration of Aurangzeb and Devendra Fadnavis is the same," he said.

The controversy over Aurangzeb was started last month by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, because of his statement that the Mughal emperor was a good administrator but was wrongly portrayed in history. Police cases have been filed against him and he has got advance bail from a Mumbai court in case he is arrested.

Chief Minister Fadnavis meanwhile, has backed the demand to remove the tomb of the Mughal emperor from Khulabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra.

The BJP termed Mr Sapkal's statement "extremely childish".

"The statement of Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal is extremely childish, irresponsible and tarnishes the political culture of Maharashtra," read a post by state BJP Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

"By comparing Aurangzeb with Devendraji Fadnavis, Congress is insulting the identity of Maharashtra. Sapkal and Congress have reached a low level," His post read.

"Aurangzeb built many temples. I do not consider Aurangzeb a cruel administrator. Also, the battle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was a battle for state administration. That battle was not about Hindus and Muslims anywhere," Mr Azmi had said.

He said that during Aurangzeb's time, India's border extended to Afghanistan. "At that time, our GDP was 24 per cent... India was called Sone Ki Chidiya," he claimed.

But his remarks, coming amid strong emotions stirred by the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' that depicted the torture of Sambhaji Maharaj, had drawn massive criticism.