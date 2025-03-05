"Let Him If He Wants To": Uddhav Thackeray On Akhilesh Yadav Backing Abu Azmi

Amid massive political uproar over Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's remarks on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray slammed Akhilesh Yadav for supporting him, saying that "let him object if he wants to."

"Let him object if he wants to. The entire Maharashtra has raised an objection against him. If he wants, he should make him contest from there (UP). He does not know the truth," he told reporters.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the suspension of party leader Abu Azmi, alleging that ideological influence on such actions undermines democratic values.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned the basis of the suspension and asserted that free thought cannot be curtailed by punitive measures, "If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will remain between freedom of expression and slavery? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein in truth, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking. Today's free thinking says, we don't want BJP."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed.Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples".

He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

On Tuesday, Abu Azmi said that his words had been twisted and that he was ready to take back his statement and apologise if sentiments were hurt.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have claimed about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," Azmi said."I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any other great me, but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," Azmi said in a video on his X.

