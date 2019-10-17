Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 - 'Not Savarkar, Give Bharat Ratna To Nathuram Godse,' Says Congress Leader

"The NDA government should straightaway confer the Bharat Ratna to Godse instead," he said.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday took potshots at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for propping up the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra elections and said that the party should straightaway confer Nathuram Godse with the highest civilian honour.

"Savarkar was only accused of conspiring to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, whereas Nathuram Godse carried out the assassination. This year we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on this occasion, the NDA government should straightaway confer the Bharat Ratna to Godse instead of Savarkar," said Mr Tewari while addressing reporters in Nagpur.

Why does NDA/BJP Government want to confer Bharath Ratna on Savarkar why not Godse? Former was only chargesheeted & later acquitted for assassination of Gandhi while latter was convicted & hanged.On his 150 th Anniv if you want to defile his memory then go the whole nine yards? - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 17, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi had also lashed out at the BJP for proposing to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar and had said that Nathuram Godse's name could be next in line.

"Everyone knows the history of Savarkar. Savarkar was accused of murdering Gandhi, he was released due to lack of evidence. Today, this government is saying that they will give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, I am afraid the next in line could be Godse in this chain," Mr Alvi said.

Recently, BJP Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The manifesto, among other things, had a page on Bharat Ratna awards in which the party has proposed the names of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar for the country's highest civilian award.

