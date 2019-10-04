Congress Slams BJP Government Over Social Media Posts On Godse

Manish Tiwari alleged that the government was deliberately not taking any action (File)

Pointing to the social media posts praising Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's murderer, the Congress on Friday questioned why the government was not taking action against people behind such acts.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari said that such posts had appeared at a time when the country was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to the media, Mr Tiwari said, "Unfortunately, 'Nathuram Godse amar rahein' was trending on the social media. Who are these people? Who are these forces? Who are behind them who seek to defile and dishonour (Gandhi) by celebrating his assassin? Why has the government not taken suo moto cognizance in the matter?"

He alleged that the government was deliberately not taking any action even though it has been hyper active in instructing social media companies to remove abusive and blasphemous content.

"We would like to demand that those who are defiling the Father of the Nation should be made accountable," Mr Tiwari said.

