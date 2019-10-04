Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP Fields Eknath Khadse's Daughter Rohini Eknathrao Khadse From Muktainagar

Maharashtra Polls 2019: Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Eknathrao Khadse will contest from Muktainagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP today released its fourth list of seven candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly election, dropping senior leader Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde.

The BJP has however, fielded Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse (Rohini Eknathrao Khadse) from the Muktainagar constituency in north Maharashtra - a seat currently held by her father. The decision to field Rohini Khadse indicates that the BJP has succeeded in placating her father, who had been representing Muktainagar since 1991.

One of the senior-most BJP leaders in Maharashtra, Eknath Khadse had been sidelined in the party following allegations of corruption and that he reportedly misused his office in a land deal. He had to resign as revenue minister in 2016 and has not been taken back into the Cabinet by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources in the BJP said it was made clear to him that he would not be given ticket this time.

Eknath Khadse, 67, had filed his nomination papers from the seat this week as an Independent candidate.

The BJP has also dropped cabinet minister Vinod Tawde and fielded Sunil Rane from the Borivali seat.

BJP and Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

Today is the last date of filing nomination papers for the Maharashtra election to the 288-member assembly, while the date for their scrutiny is tomorrow. Nominations can be withdrawn till October 7. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly election will take place on October 21 and the result will be declared on October 24.



