Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019-'Whichever Party He Supports Will Lose': Yogi Adityanath Mocks Rahul Gandhi

Yogi Adityanath mocked Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Maharashtra. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's presence in Maharashtra for election campaign means the BJP is going to win "100 per cent", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

"I learnt at Nanded airport that Rahul Gandhi is to address rallies in Maharashtra. His landing in Maharashtra means the BJP is going to win the election 100%," Yogi Adityanath said.

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Umarkhed, Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the elimination of terrorism.

Praising PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said they have has established the concept of ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'' (One India, Superior India) through the move.

"Whichever party Rahul Gandhi is going to support is bound to lose. His presence has confirmed the Congress and NCP's defeat," he added.

Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned for BJP candidate Namdev Sasane, further asked people to vote for the BJP to fast- track schemes meant for the welfare of farmers.

The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled for October 21. The elections results will be declared on October 24.

