Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: When And Where To Watch Election Results Live

Maharashtra Assembly election results will be announced on November 23.

Elections concluded in Maharashtra on Wednesday, November 20, and the results will be declared tomorrow, November 23. Voting for the state's 288 seats was held in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. Along with the Assembly election results, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will also announce results for by-elections in 41 other Assembly constituencies in 14 states. These include Rajasthan, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power and opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seeking a comeback.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Where To Watch Results Live?

As per ECI, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.

The results will also be available on ECI website (https://results.eci.gov.in). The website will give out real-time updates on counting trends and results.

What Exit Polls Predicted?

The Mahayuti alliance is forecast to win the Maharashtra election by a huge margin against MVA grouping - comprising of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress - according to two new exit polls that came on Thursday.

The Mahayuti, or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is forecast to win 178-200 seats in the 288-seat assembly, according to an exit poll by Axis My India. The halfway mark is 145.

The MVA, meanwhile, is predicted to win 82-102 seats, which is in line with most exit polls that came on Wednesday.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.