Maharashtra Election 2019: 'First Step In Politics': Uddhav Thackeray On Aaditya For Chief Minister

Maharashtra Polls: Aditya Thackeray will win by a very huge margin, Devendra Fadnavis said.

Responding to a query on Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray being projected for the Chief Minister post, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said a politician doesn't get the top job after taking "the first step in politics".

"The first step in politics doesn't mean that you have to become the Chief Minister. He has just entered politics, this is just the beginning," the Sena chief said at a joint press conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Aaditya Thackeray, 29, filed his Maharashtra assembly poll nomination from South Mumbai's Worli constituency on Thursday. He is the first member from the Thackeray clan to contest an election.

It was reported earlier that the Shiv Sena was demanding the deputy chief minister post for Aaditya Thackeray while negotiating the seat-sharing deal with alliance partner BJP.

Mr Fadnavis said he is sure that Aaditya will win the assembly election from Worli by a massive margin.

"I am confident Aditya Thackeray will win by a very huge margin in the elections and we will see him with us in the assembly," he said.

On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray took out a huge roadshow in Mumbai before filing his nomination papers for the state election. When a reporter asked him if he was talking to the future Chief Minister, Aaditya replied , "You are talking to someone who will always serve the state."

The BJP has walked away with the lion's share in seat-sharing negotiations with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the party will field candidates from 164 seats along with smaller allies, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been granted 124.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on October 21, and the votes will be counted three days later.

With inputs from ANI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.