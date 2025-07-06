Uddhav Thackeray Reunites With Raj, Says Will Win Mumbai Civic Polls Together

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he and MNS head Raj Thackeray have come together to stay united as the cousins shared a political stage for the first time after two decades on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language.

Addressing a "victory" rally in Worli here to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs (resolutions) by the BJP-led government, Uddhav hinted at contesting the upcoming civic elections together.

"We have come together to stay together. We will together capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra," he said, evoking loud cheers from the crowd in the packed NSCI Dome.

The elections to the high-profile civic body in Mumbai, which Sena considers its citadel and homeground, and other municipal corporations are due in the coming months.

Speaking ahead of Uddhav, the only person seated on the stage, Raj quipped that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has managed to do what Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and others couldn't by bringing the two cousins together.

After he quit Shiv Sena in 2005 over apparent differences with his cousin, Raj Thackeray formed the MNS and has been projecting it as the true champion of the cause of the sons-of-the-soil.

The parties, led by the cousins, had since contested elections against each other notwithstanding the intermittent calls for reunion raised by certain quarters.

As the BJP expanded its footprint on the political landscape of Maharashtra and joined hands with Eknath Shinde, who split Shiv Sena in 2022, and NCP, the chorus for the reunion of the Thackeray brothers grew shriller over the last four months.

The state government's flip-flop on the three-language policy and the introduction of Hindi as a third language provided a much-needed common cause.

On Saturday, the political rancour seems dissipated, at least on the face of it, into the bonhomie at the event.

The coming together of the estranged cousins-turned-comrades has not only enthused cadres of both parties, but it could also give a lifeline to both parties, which are struggling to regain their footing after drubbings in the assembly polls last year.

The Sena (UBT) had won 20 seats in the polls while the Sena led by Eknath Shinde bagged 57. The MNS drew a blank.

Conscious of Bal Thackeray's charisma and its emotional connect with the common Marathi people, the symbolism at the rally was evident, with only Uddhav and Raj occupying the stage.

Opening the speech, the MNS president said the three-language formula imposed by the state government was a precursor to its plan to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. He said the government had to withdraw the controversial GRs merely at the thought of the proposed protest march- which was cancelled and the victory rally was held.

Raj said that, after the language row, the government's next move in politics will be to divide people on caste. "The BJP's ploy is to divide and rule", he added.

Rejecting the opposition's "convent education" jibe at his son, Raj said many politicians and film stars in South India studied in English schools but are proud of Tamil and Telugu languages.

The Opposition has often targeted Raj and Uddhav over the convent schooling of their sons- Amit and Aaditya, respectively.

"Balasaheb Thackeray had studied in an English school, worked in an English newspaper, but he never compromised on the status of Marathi," Raj Thackeray said.

He said even BJP patriarch LK Advani studied in a convent school, so should his Hindutva be questioned.

Uddhav said they won't let the government impose Hindi on the people. No one should cast an evil eye on Marathi and Maharashtra, he added. "Our strength should be in our unity. Whenever there is a crisis we come together and after that, we again start fighting amongst ourselves," Uddhav lamented.

He said the BJP's "batenge toh katenge" (divided we fall) slogan coined during the assembly polls was meant to divide Hindus and Muslims.

However, in reality, the BJP used it to divide Maharashtrians, he claimed and dubbed the BJP "traders in politics".

"Marathi manoos (people) fought amongst themselves and slaves of Delhi started ruling us," he said in a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He also slammed Shinde for raising 'Jai Gujarat' slogan at an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and called it an act of desperation.

Although NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and other leaders attended the event, only Raj and Uddhav occupied the stage and addressed the gathering.

The generation next leaders, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray posed together for the first time, putting their hands on each other's shoulders. Later, Amit and Aaditya stood next to their uncles when the National Anthem was played.

Outside the venue, the mood was electrifying. Thousands of MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers marched enthusiastically to the venue of the joint rally, holding flags and raising slogans.

Amid a heavy rush, hundreds of workers forced their way inside the NSCI Dome campus in Worli to listen to the Thackeray brothers.

Both parties had pulled out all the stops to put up a strong show of strength. LED screens were installed in various areas of Mumbai and MMR.

In Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, several hoardings featuring Raj and Uddhav dotted the skyline. Leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have put up banners at several places, appealing to the two brothers to remain united forever for the cause of the Marathi manoos.

