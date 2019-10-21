Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Sachin Tendulkar Votes, Urges People To Vote For ''Better Tomorrow''

Sachin Tendulkar votes, urges people to vote for ''better tomorrow''

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar led the sports fraternity to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Monday, and appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right.

Tendulkar cast his vote along with wife Anjali and son Arjun, who is a budding left-arm pacer, at a polling booth in suburban Bandra.

Giving an example of some senior citizens who were keen on exercising their franchise, the cricketer urged people to come out and vote.

"This morning, I read in a newspaper something which is not so common and talks about commitment. The article made a mention of three senior citizens, including one wheelchair- bound 94-year-old person, who was going to make an effort to come out and vote," Tendulkar said.

The other two senior citizens, 100 and 106 years' old, were also making an effort to go to vote, he said, quoting the article.

"So, I think, we could change our tomorrow and make it better. Whoever you feel like supporting, whoever you believe in, you should go out and vote. Whoever is eligible to vote, must vote," he added.

Former India player Sandeep Patil, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Shivaji Park area in central Mumbai.

Legendary batsman Dilip Vengsarkar, who stays in Worli area of Mumbai, also excercised his democratic right.

As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 Assembly seats of the state.

Polling was underway since 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

