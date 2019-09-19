PM Modi Reaches Nashik To Address Mega Rally Ahead Of Assembly Election

Maharashtra Polls: PM Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Maharashtra's Nashik today (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nashik today to address a public rally ahead of next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections.

PM Modi will address the concluding rally of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, later in the day.

On Wednesday, Mr Fadnavis held a road show in Nashik, which covered all three Assembly segments - Nashik East, Nashik West and Nashik Central. All these seats are currently held by BJP MLAs.

The 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has been held in phases in a bid to reach out to masses ahead of the Assembly polls.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.