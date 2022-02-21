Sena's Aaditya Thackeray Launches Maharashtra's First Scuba Dive Boat

During the launch, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

Aaditya Thackeray also took out the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat for a short spin.

Tarkarli, Maharashtra:

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Aarmaar Dive Boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhudurg, making it the state's first scuba dive boat.

Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from Maharashtra's capital.

