Sena's Aaditya Thackeray Launches Maharashtra's First Scuba Dive Boat

Aaditya Thackeray also took out the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat for a short spin.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Aarmaar Dive Boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhudurg, making it the state's first scuba dive boat.

During the launch, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

He also took out the newly launched Aarmaar Dive Boat for a short spin.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Tourism Minister launched the new Aarmaar Dive Boat* at Tarkarli MTDC, Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zUcBm4qITH — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from Maharashtra's capital.