2 Killed As BMW Z4 Crashes At 250 kmph Near Mumbai, Body Parts Scattered

Two people died, and one sustained serious injuries as a BMW car rammed a divider on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Mumbai's Badlapur.

The BMW Z4, a high-performance car, was completely shattered in the accident, with its parts scattered on the road.

At the time of the accident, the speed of the car was around 250 km per hour.

The accident took place around 3 am on Sunday. The car was travelling from Titwala towards Badlapur. The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on the divider. According to eyewitnesses, the accident was so severe that body parts were found scattered several metres away.

Yogesh Dighe and Rikeba Jakap, residents of Badlapur, died on the spot. Anand, the third occupant, is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

They were returning from a birthday party.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

"A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway," the station house officer of Badlapur police station told PTI.

A forensic team visited the accident site and collected evidence.

Police are examining all aspects of the case, including alleged alcohol consumption.