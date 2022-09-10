'Maharani Elizabeth ko...': British Envoy Mourns Queen's Death In Hindi

A day of state mourning will be observed in India on September 11.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth on Friday and as he spoke of her "life dedicated to service", he decided to begin doing so in Hindi. In a video shared on Twitter, he talks about how her legacy will be remembered by the world.

"I will try to speak speak clearly. Maharani Elizabeth ko, unki jeevan, nishtha aur kartaviya seva ke liye tha. United Kingdom, Bharat, Commonwealth ke desho puri duniya me yaad kiya jayega," he said. This translates to "Queen Elizabeth dedicated her life to service. UK, India, the Commonwealth nations and the world will always remember her."

#WATCH | Speaking Hindi & English, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis mourns demise of #QueenElizabethII; says, "She led an exemplary life of strength,duty,hard work&dignity. It's a sad day but also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to service of others" pic.twitter.com/qX0G8xlsrD — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Quoting King Charles III, he said that while the day was one of grief, it was also a day of reflection. "The first Prime Minister met was Winston Churchill. The last act she did in public on Tuesday this week was shake the hand of the departing 14th Prime Minister and to welcome the 15th Prime Minister. She reigned for over 70 years."

He went on to say that Queen Elizabeth led a long and exemplary life of strength, duty, hard work and dignity. "Those characteristics inspired both and deep affection. So it is a sad day but it is also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to the service of others."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," the press release read.