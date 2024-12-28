Donald Trump To Make History With Two State Visits Hosted By Britain's Royal Family

US President-elect Donald Trump is poised to make history as the first elected politician to receive two state visits from the British royal family. According to a report by The Telegraph, Downing Street and the Foreign Office are preparing to extend an invitation to Trump for another state visit once he returns to the White House in January.

The move is seen as an attempt to strengthen ties between the UK and the US, with British diplomats hopeful that Trump's admiration for the Royal Family will play a significant role in fostering a closer relationship between the two nations. A senior Whitehall source revealed to the Telegraph that Trump's affection for the royals is well-known, citing the fact that he had a personal photo album made of his previous state visit to the UK in 2019.

During that visit, Trump was treated to a lavish three-day state visit, which included dining with the late Queen Elizabeth II and a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth. The visit was seen as a significant moment in Trump's presidency, with the Queen herself telling Trump, "I hope you come to this country again soon." Trump responded by praising the Queen, calling her a "Great, great woman."

Trump's relationship with the Royal Family appears to be warming up, with a recent meeting between Trump and Prince William at the historic reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The two shared a warm handshake, and later spent 40 minutes in private at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, discussing various global issues and the UK-US relationship.

Trump even praised Prince William, saying he's "doing a fantastic job." The President-elect also shared fond memories of the late Queen. The meeting was seen as a significant moment in Trump's relationship with the Royal Family, with many hoping that it will mark the beginning of a closer relationship between the US and the UK.

The potential state visit is expected to take place in 2026, although no official date has been confirmed. If it goes ahead, Trump will become the first elected politician to receive two state visits from the British royal family. The visit will likely be seen as a significant moment in Trump's presidency, and will likely be closely watched by diplomats and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

