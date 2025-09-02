Rats Bite 2 Newborns' Fingers, Head, Shoulder Inside Indore Hospital ICU

Two babies were allegedly bitten by rats inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, prompting officials to launch a probe.

The babies, born last week, were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of the biggest government hospitals in the state.

When the nursing team of the hospital saw the injured newborns, they informed the hospital management. They then scanned CCTV cameras installed in the unit and found rats jumping in a swing near the newborns.

The first incident was reported on Sunday, followed by a similar incident on Monday.

"In the last 48 hours, rats have bitten the fingers of a baby in the intensive care unit, while another infant suffered bites to the head and shoulder," the hospital's superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, told the news agency PTI on Tuesday.

He said the infants suffered from congenital deformities. One of them had been abandoned in the Khargone district and was sent to MYH for treatment, he said, adding that the two babies are stable now.

Dr Yadav said that strong iron nets are being installed on the hospital windows, and attendants of patients have been asked not to bring food items from outside to the hospital wards.

He said a committee has been formed to investigate the incidents.