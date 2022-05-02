Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik In Hospital, Condition Serious: Lawyer

Nawab Malik had sought interim bail from the special court last week on medical grounds.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested in a money laundering case, was admitted to hospital on Monday after he complained of fever and diarrhoea, his lawyer told a special court and claimed that he was in a "serious" condition.

Mr Malik had sought interim bail from the special court last week on medical grounds.

On Monday, his lawyer Kushal Mor told the court that when the political leader's family members went to give him food, they were told that he was shifted to the state-run J J Hospital. Mr Mor also told the court that Mr Malik was ill since the last three days and that his condition is "serious". The lawyer asked that Mr Malik be shifted to a private hospital, saying that several medical test facilities are not available at the J J Hospital.

Special judge R N Rokade expressed concern that the prison authorities had not informed the court about his condition.

The judge sought a report from the hospital and set the matter for hearing on May 5.

Mr Malik had sought interim bail for six weeks, citing multiple illnesses, including kidney ailments, and swelling in his legs.

The minister was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The ED had recently filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in the case against Mr Malik.

The NCP leader has denied all the charges levelled against him and has approached the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay High Court, which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release from jail.

The Supreme Court had also refused to grant him any relief, noting the probe into the case is at a nascent stage.