Mumbai Man Stabs Wife Allegedly For Not Making Biryani For Dinner

No arrest has been made so far, said police

A man in an inebriated state allegedly stabbed and injured his wife for not making biryani for dinner in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case against the accused Vikram Vinayak Dede for the incident that took place at Kushtadam in Nanded road area on August 31, Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar said.

On the night of August 31, the accused came home in an inebriated state and started arguing with his wife for not making biryani for dinner, he said.

The accused beat up his wife even as the other family members tried to intervene. He later took a knife and stabbed her.

The victim, who was seriously injured in the attack, was rushed to a government hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

