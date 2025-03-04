Yogi Adityanath On Why Kumbh Stampede Was Not "Excessively Highlighted"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government acted swiftly to control the situation after the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, ensuring timely medical aid for victims while preventing widespread panic.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Postal Service officials in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, "We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted as eight crore devotees and sadhus were present in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area at the time and panic could have worsened the situation." At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the Maha Kumbh.

Yogi Adityanath noted that apart from millions of devotees, seers and sadhus from 13 Akhadas were also scheduled to take the ritualistic 'Amrit Snan' (holy dip) that morning.

He explained that two major challenges often arise in such events -- determining the bathing order among the Akharas, which has historically led to disputes, and ensuring the ritual proceeds smoothly at the scheduled time of 4 AM.

Despite the tragedy, all Akhadas were prepared to go ahead with the 'snan', but the administration intervened to postpone the event.

"I personally requested them to delay the ritual to manage the situation," Yogi Adityanath said, adding that officials closely monitored the crowd, evacuated the Sangam area by noon, and ensured the 'snan' resumed by 2:30 PM.

He underscored the importance of effective crisis management, stating, "In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control." The chief minister also emphasised the importance of effective coordination among stakeholders, including devotees, sadhus and administrative officials.

"I personally initiated dialogues to maintain order and ensure smooth execution of the event," he said.

"When faced with adversity, many people give up, assuming that things will take their course. However, true leadership lies in tackling challenges with composure, just as we did during Maha Kumbh to ensure its smooth execution," he said.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, attracts millions of pilgrims from across the world, making crowd management a critical challenge for authorities. This year, over 66 crore pilgrims attended the religious event, according to the Uttar Pradesh government which has been projecting it as a major success.

Yogi Adityanath also stressed the importance of patience and resilience in handling difficult situations, citing the successful execution of the Maha Kumbh as an example.

Speaking at the programme on "Nation-Building through the Successful Organization of Mahakumbh," held with officials from IIM and the Indian Postal Service, he highlighted how effective crisis management ensured a smooth and orderly event.

The Chief Minister noted that Mahakumbh teaches patience and adherence to natural laws.

Referring to past reports by international media and UNESCO, the chief minister pointed out that earlier editions of Maha Kumbh were often associated with chaos, mismanagement, and filth.

"In 2019, we aimed to change that perception. When we step away from the beaten path and do something different, it becomes memorable," he said.

Recalling an incident from the 2013 Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath said, "As a Yogi, I was at my camp in Prayagraj when I read news reports that the Prime Minister of Mauritius had visited but refused to take a dip in the Ganga due to pollution. He merely offered his prayers from a distance and left.

"This incident stayed with me. A foreign dignitary came to our sacred event and left disappointed. It meant there was a flaw in our preparations, and we needed to fix it." Underlining the 2019 Kumbh's emphasis on hygiene, the chief minister explained that the event site, located on sandy riverbanks, previously had unsanitary toilet arrangements.

"Sanitation facilities were makeshift, leading to unbearable stench, flies, mosquitoes, and potential disease outbreaks. We changed this by installing one lakh properly managed toilets with routine cleaning, ensuring not a single drop of sewage entered the Ganga or Yamuna," he said.

The chief minister credited the police for their role in maintaining security and managing crowds efficiently. "For any large-scale event, crowd management is critical. A sense of safety among attendees is paramount. In 2019, we introduced special four-month training programs for police personnel to enhance their preparedness," he added.

Discussing the 2025 Maha Kumbh, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the turnout exceeded expectations.

"We estimated that the crowd would double compared to 2019, but the actual numbers surpassed all records. This required significant expansion in event planning," he said.

Preparations for 2025 included expanding the fairgrounds, increasing infrastructure, and designating parking and holding areas across neighbouring districts like Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, and Rae Bareli.

"In 2013, a stampede at the railway station claimed 42 lives. Learning from that, we expanded not just the main Prayagraj Junction but nine other railway stations and the airport," he said.

Yogi Adityanath stressed that religious gatherings are inherently disciplined.

"During the 2025 Mahakumbh, a minor stampede occurred between 1:15 AM and 1:30 AM on January 28-29, while over four crore people were present at the venue. Yet, within 15 minutes, people voluntarily created a green corridor, allowing medical teams to reach the injured," he noted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the economic benefits of such large-scale religious events. "Maha Kumbh contributes significantly to the economy. It provides employment opportunities and supports various businesses. Previously overlooked, its economic impact is now being recognised," he said.

Maha Kumbh 2025 was held from January 13 (Paush Purnima) to February 26 (Maha Shivaratri), marking the first time the fair lasted until Maha Shivaratri.

"In past editions, the event would wind down after Basant Panchami, leaving only Kalpvasis. This time, daily attendance after Mauni Amavasya ranged from 1.5 to 1.75 crore people. On Basant Panchami, around three crore people participated, while on Magh Purnima, the count was two crore," he explained.

Highlighting international participation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The event saw visits of the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, governors, chief ministers, 74 ambassadors and high commissioners, Bhutan's King, 12 foreign ministers, and representatives from over 100 countries. Business leaders, film stars, and cricketers also took part." The CM mentioned UNESCO's interest in studying Mahakumbh's environmental impact. "We ensured that no sewage or industrial waste entered the Ganga." "In Kanpur, four crore litres of sewage used to flow into the river daily. We had it sealed off three years ago. Today, not a single drop enters the Ganga," he said.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted Maha Kumbh's role in national unity, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." He emphasised that the event transcended caste, religion, and language barriers, bringing millions together in devotion.

The Uttar Pradesh government invested Rs 7,500 crore, with Rs 6,000 crore allocated for infrastructure in Prayagraj and surrounding areas. "This ensured better connectivity, sanitation, and essential facilities for pilgrims," Yogi Adityanath noted.

Cultural and religious landmarks were also developed, including 12 corridors linked to Akshayavat, Saraswati Koop, and Maharishi Bharadwaj. "These sites now reflect our heritage and spiritual legacy," Yogi Adityanath stated.

He said, "Maha Kumbh teaches patience and discipline. Whether for faith or economy, such events leave a lasting impact and contribute to national development."

