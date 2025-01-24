"Maha Kumbh An Auspicious Chance To Serve Lakhs Of Devotees": Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday said it is an "auspicious" opportunity for his business conglomerate to serve lakhs of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering in Prayagraj that began on January 13.

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Mela, which will continue till February 26, and is expected to draw around 40 crore devotees.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr Adani said: "We are blessed to have the auspicious opportunity of serving lakhs of devotees on the divine occasion of Maha Kumbh. Service is meditation, service is prayer and service is God. May the blessings of Mother Ganga be upon us all."

महाकुम्भ के दिव्य अवसर पर लाखों श्रद्धालुओं की सेवा का पुण्य अवसर पाकर हम धन्य हैं।



सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्रार्थना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है।



माँ गंगा का आशीर्वाद हम सभी पर बना रहे। 🙏#SevaHiSaadhnaHai pic.twitter.com/MjpRNILjMo — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 24, 2025

He also shared a 52-minute clip, highlighting the key features of the event that is organised every 12 years in the Uttar Pradesh city. It said the Adani Group and ISKON serve "Mahaprasad" (sacred meal) to one lakh visitors every day.

The Adani Group, along with the Gita Press, the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts, also distributed one crore "Aarti Sangrah" at the event, the video said.

Mr Adani shared a similar post on Instagram as well.

The businessman had attended the festival, along with his wife Priti Adani, who is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and son Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), on Tuesday. They offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Mr Adani also participated in a host of rituals at the Mela ground, including preparation of the "Mahaprasad", and distributing it to the pilgrims.

Millions of pilgrims, from across the country and the globe, come together for a holy dip at the Sangam. On Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released before and after satellite images of the tent city in Prayagraj, giving an insight into the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 88.1 million devotees had already visited the Sangam by January 20, making the Mela one of the largest gatherings in the world.

